“The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new holiday movie stars Vanessa Hudgens in three different roles. Hudgens plays three royal characters, two of whom are friends, and an evil cousin trying to gain more power.

This is a sequel to the 2018 film, “The Princess Switch,” which featured two Vanessa Hudgenses.

"The Princess Switch: Switched Again"/Netflix "The Princess Switch: Switched Again" on Netflix.

Seven other Christmas films fill out the this week’s Top 10, including five Netflix films: “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square,” “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,” “Alien Xmas,” “The Christmas Chronicles” and “Holidate.”

The two other Christmas movies are different versions of “The Grinch.” Maybe Netflix should combine what’s working and have “The Grinch Switch” with at least two Grinches and a team of Hudgensi.

As is typical with the rankings, a critic-favored Netflix film, “The Life Ahead,” debuted high on the list last week at No. 3, but is now completely off the list. The film stars Sophia Loren, will likely compete for an Oscar, and earned a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Read on for the full list of Top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.