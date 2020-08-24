“Project Power” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. This is the second week in a row that the movie has held that spot. The Netflix film is also the service’s second most popular offering regardless of format.

The superhero movie focuses on a drug company that tests a dangerous pill on people living in the city of New Orleans. The pill gives those who take it a five-minute burst of superpowers, but with side effects. Three people team up for varying reasons to try and destroy the company. The movie stars Dominique Fishback, Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Skip Bolen/Netflix Actors Sienna Jeffries, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback in "Project Power" on Netflix.

A 2019 movie I’d never heard of called “Drunk Parents” is the second most popular film this week. The film stars Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek and has a rating of 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Jurassic Park” is hanging onto its spot in the top 10, perhaps buoyed by the recent news that the movie (along with the rest of the trilogy) will leave the service on September 30.

And after multiple weeks in the top 5, the 1993 movie “Dennis the Menace” fell out of the ranking entirely.

Read on for the full list of top 10 movies, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.