The action movie stars Jessica Chastain as an assassin who has to evade other assassins. The film also features actors Geena Davis, Colin Farrell and John Malkovich.

Despite its popularity, the movie earned a 16% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

A new Netflix movie called “The Prom” took second place. Directed by Ryan Murphy, this new musical boasts an all-star cast including James Corden, Keegan-Michael Key, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep and Kerry Washington. The story takes place at an Indiana high school, which cancels prom because two female students wanted to attend as dates and that’s not allowed. Down-on-their-luck Broadway actors hear about the news and head to the school to try and save the day.

“The Prom” holds a 61% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.