“Ava” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The 2020 film is also the most popular offering on the service regardless of format.
The action movie stars Jessica Chastain as an assassin who has to evade other assassins. The film also features actors Geena Davis, Colin Farrell and John Malkovich.
Despite its popularity, the movie earned a 16% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
A new Netflix movie called “The Prom” took second place. Directed by Ryan Murphy, this new musical boasts an all-star cast including James Corden, Keegan-Michael Key, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep and Kerry Washington. The story takes place at an Indiana high school, which cancels prom because two female students wanted to attend as dates and that’s not allowed. Down-on-their-luck Broadway actors hear about the news and head to the school to try and save the day.
“The Prom” holds a 61% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Various Christmas movies made it to the top 10 this week, including “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “A Trash Truck Christmas” and both of the “Christmas Chronicles” movies.
Action movies also dominated the list, with “Triple 9,” “Peppermint” and “Marauders” and the aforementioned “Ava” taking up spots.
Beyond these two categories and “The Prom,” Adam Sandler’s 2000 comedy “Little Nicky” also made it.
As mentioned last week, Netflix’s planned Oscar contenders haven’t done so well in the popularity ranking. “Hillbilly Elegy” held on for two weeks but has now disappeared from the list. “Mank” didn’t maintain a spot for even one week, a rarity for any new film on the platform.
