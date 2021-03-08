“Sentinelle” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new Netflix movie focuses on a French soldier who experiences PTSD after a combat mission goes awry. She returns home to recover but gets restless. When the son of a powerful tycoon rapes her sister, the soldier takes it into her own hands to get vengeance. The movie is in French with subtitles.

The 2001 movie “Training Day” and the 2008 movie “The Dark Knight” placed second and third, respectively, in the rankings. Both action films were recently added to Netflix. “The Dark Knight” came to the service along with “Batman Begins” but not “The Dark Knight Rises,” meaning only two-thirds of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy is on Netflix. “Batman Begins” placed tenth in popularity this week.

Other Netflix movies in the Top 10 include “Moxie,” “Bigfoot Family” and “I Care A Lot.”

Recent additions fill out the majority of the list; Netflix added roughly two dozen movies on March 1. It seems that, over the past year, the movies that have become popular on the service ― aside from Netflix Originals and kids movies ― have been mostly romantic comedies or action films. This week is no exception, with every non-Netflix movie falling into one of those two categories.

