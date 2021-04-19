The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Thunder Force'

“Synchronic” is the most popular offering on Netflix, regardless of format, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The 2019 sci-fi movie stars Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan as New Orleans paramedics who encounter a series of deaths linked to a mysterious drug that ultimately challenges their perception of reality.

The second most popular movie on the platform is “Thunder Force,” a Netflix action comedy in which Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer play childhood best friends who fight crimes after one develops a formula that can give regular people superpowers.

XYZ Films "Synchronic" is the most popular movie on Netflix.

The third most popular movie on the service is “Why Did You Kill Me?,” a Netflix documentary about the murder of Crystal Theobold and her family’s search for those responsible.

The only other Netflix movie in the platform’s top 10 is “Arlo: The Alligator Boy,” an animated musical about a half-human, half-alligator boy who leaves his swampy home to find his long-lost father. The current most popular non-Netflix offerings include “The Little Rascals,” “The Zookeeper’s Wife” and “Rush.”

