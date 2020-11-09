“The Impossible” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The 2012 movie stars Tom Holland, Ewan McGregor and Naomi Watts as a family vacationing in Thailand in 2004 when a tsunami hits. Surviving together becomes a near-impossible feat.

This movie earned an 81% on Rotten Tomatoes.

A new Netflix holiday romantic comedy called “Operation Christmas Drop” earned second place. The movie tells the story of two people who meet on an Air Force base and debate the merits of a real-life annual humanitarian mission in which toys are dropped from airplanes to places in need.

The movie earned a 67% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix "Operation Christmas Drop" on Netflix.

The only other Netflix movie in the top five is another Christmas rom-com called “Holidate.” That stars Luke Bracey and Emma Roberts as a fake couple who slowly become a real couple. It earned a 45% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The 2010 Emma Stone-starring movie “Easy A,” which Streamline recently recommended checking out, earned the sixth place spot.

And finally, the 2009 punchline “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” earned the 10th-place spot. That received a 34% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is actually higher than I expected, given all the vitriol it received at the time.

Read on for the full list of top 10 movies, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.