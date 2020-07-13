“The Old Guard” is now the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The Netflix Film is also the services’ most popular offering, regardless of format.

This new action movie is based on a comic book and stars Charlize Theron as a centuries-old soldier with a superpower that nears immortality. She mentors a young woman who recently developed the superpower, as well. Together, along with a team of similarly gifted people, they attempt to evade capture and keep their powers a secret.

Aimee Spinks/Netflix (Left to right) Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlize Theron, Luca Marinelli and Kiki Layne in "The Old Guard."

“Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado” and “Desperados” are the only other Netflix Films in the ranking this week. The former is a documentary about a famous Puerto Rican astrologer and entertainer, who died in 2019. The latter is a rom-com starring “Saturday Night Live”-alum Nasim Pedrad.

The soft-core porno “365 Days” continues to make it into the list. This Polish movie has now been in the ranking for over a month. That’s a rare feat on the streaming platform.

