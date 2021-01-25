“Homefront” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Sylvester Stallone co-wrote the screenplay for this 2013 action-thriller starring Kate Bosworth, James Franco, Winona Ryder and Jason Statham. The story follows the well-tread plot of a man who wants a quieter life from his violent day job and moves his family to a seemingly quiet town, only to get roped into more violence.

The movie earned a 43% on Rotten Tomatoes.

More notable is “The White Tiger” in second place, a drama which has earned a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes ― a rare high score for a popular Netflix film. Priyanka Chopra stars in and executive produced this movie about an Indian man trying to escape a life of debt and servitude. Chopra also starred in the recent Netflix hit “We Can Be Heroes,” which is eighth in the ranking this week.

Tejinder Singh Khamkha/Netflix "The White Tiger" on Netflix.

“Outside the Wire” is the only other Netflix movie in the top 10. That action movie stars Anthony Mackie as a robot soldier.

The RZA-directed action movie “Cut Throat City” earned the third-place spot. The film features Eiza González, Ethan Hawke, Terrence Howard, Shameik Moore, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Wesley Snipes and T.I. in a plot about a heist taking place around Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. I recently recommended the movie in Streamline’s monthly roundup of films to watch on Netflix.

