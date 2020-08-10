“Work It” is now the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new Netflix Original tells the story of awkward teens who form a dance troupe in order to improve their college chances.

Last week, “Rogue Warfare: The Hunt” was the top movie in the popularity ranking. This week, it didn’t even crack the top 10. These rapid shifts on the list keep happening from week to week and should make you question how Netflix measures the success of these movies.

Brendan Adam-Zwelling/Netflix Actors Jordan Fisher and Sabrina Carpenter in the movie "Work It" on Netflix.

A few other notable disappearances include “Animal Crackers” and “Latte and the Magic Waterstone,” both of which were in the top five last week. “The Kissing Booth 2” was also in the top five but now it’s at No. 10.

For some reason, the 1993 movie “Dennis the Menace” made second place. I have no insight into how this is possible.

Read on for the full list of top 10 movies