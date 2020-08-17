“Project Power” is now the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The Netflix film is also the service’s most popular offering regardless of format.

The new movie tells the story of three people trying to thwart a mysterious drug company that’s testing a dangerous pill on the city of New Orleans. The pill gives the taker five minutes of superpowers, but the side effects are severe and the powers unstable.

The movie stars Dominique Fishback, Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Skip Bolen/Netflix Jamie Foxx and Dominique Fishback in "Project Power" on Netflix.

Last week’s number one, “Work It,” fell to fifth place. That Netflix film focuses on awkward teens who decide to compete in a highly competitive dance competition.

For the second week in a row, the 1993 movie “Dennis the Menace” made the top five. Last week it earned second place, and this week it’s in fourth. I’m sure yet another ’90s reboot is in our future. Read on for the full list of top 10 movies, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.