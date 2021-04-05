“Concrete Cowboy” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin of “Stranger Things” fame star as a father and son in Philadelphia’s Black cowboy community in this Netflix film, which tackles topics like gentrification, family and adolescence.

Next on the list is “Friends With Benefits,” the 2011 rom-com starring Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake as a woman and man who try to add sex to their friendship without romance. The film was notably released the same year as the similarly themed “No Strings Attached” but received better reviews. In third place is “Bad Trip,” the Eric Andre hidden-camera prank comedy.

The only other Netflix movies on the list are the Spanish crime thriller “Sky High” and the animated kids movie “Secret Magic Control Agency.”

Non-Netflix classics like “Saving Private Ryan” and “Legally Blonde” help round out the films in the top 10, which also includes “White Boy,” “Sniper: Ghost Shooter” and “Hop.”

