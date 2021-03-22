The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Yes Day'

“Deadly Illusions” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new psychological thriller stars Kristin Davis, Dermot Mulroney and Greer Grammer (daughter of actor Kelsey Grammer), and tells the story of a novelist who hires a young nanny to care for her children while she deals with writer’s block. Cue twists and turns and an ending that’s left viewers with many questions.

The Netflix documentary “Operation Varsity Blues,” which takes a deep dive into the 2019 college admissions scandal, is in the No. 2 spot. It’s the latest from Chris Smith, who also directed fan-favorite documentaries “Fyre” and “The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann.” In third place is the Netflix children’s book adaptation “Yes Day,” starring Jennifer Garner.

The only other Netflix movie in the top 10 is “Bigfoot Family,” which debuted in late February and quickly rose to the top of the platform’s ranks. Two other kid-friendly offerings near the end of the list are “The BFG” and “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”

Nicolas Cage’s sci-fi martial arts film, “Jiu Jitsu,” is also on the list, in addition to the nostalgia-inducing documentary “The Last Blockbuster” and the space-set movie “Skylines.”

Read on for the full list of top 10 movies.