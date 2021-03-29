“Bad Trip” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Starring Eric André, Tiffany Haddish and Lil Rel Howery, the hidden camera prank comedy was originally due to premiere in March 2020 and have a theatrical run. After the COVID-19 pandemic squashed those plans, however, Netflix purchased “Bad Trip” and released the film on March 26, 2021.

In second place is “Secret Magic Control Agency,” an animated family film that imagines Hansel and Gretel as spies tasked with finding the kidnapped king and fighting a gingerbread house-dwelling witch. The new commercial fishing documentary “Seaspiracy” is in the No. 3 spot.

Courtesy of Netflix "Bad Trip" on Netflix.

Netflix films make up the top five movies this week, which also include the Christian teen musical “A Week Away” and, once again, “Yes Day.” The new documentary “Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal” takes seventh place.

As for the non-Netflix films on the list, it’s mostly a repeat of movies from last week’s list: “Deadly Illusions,” “Savages” and “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” The only new arrival is the British royal family documentary “Elizabeth and Margaret: Love and Loyalty.”

Read on for the full list of top 10 movies.