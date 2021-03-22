“Ginny & Georgia” remains the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The show has dominated the rankings since the beginning of March.

The Netflix Original dramedy follows a free-spirited single mom and her biracial teenage daughter as they navigate life in a suburban New England community. There are elements of crime, romance and humor set against a coming-of-age background.

In second is another Netflix Original called “The One.” This British sci-fi drama imagines a world where scientists can use your DNA samples to match you with your perfect soulmate.

Yet another Netflix Original, “Country Comfort,” takes the third spot. Katharine McPhee stars as an aspiring country singer who takes a job as a nanny for a cowboy widower’s five children. Think “The Sound of Music” meets American South.

Netflix/"Ginny & Georgia" "Ginny & Georgia" on Netflix.

Other Netflix Originals in the top 10 include “The Lost Pirate Kingdom,” “Marriage or Mortgage” and “Zero Chill.”

The only non-Netflix shows in the top 10 are geared toward younger views. These include Nickelodeon’s “iCarly” and the animated “CoComelon” and ”Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.”

Read on for the full top 10 list.