The 10 Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now (May 18)

The second season of “Dead to Me” debuted on May 8. This black comedy, starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, tells the story of two women who become friends, then become enemies, then become friends again as they get in over their heads with a plot that involves a death.

You can read more about “Dead to Me” in my article about the best Netflix shows to watch this May. There, you can also read about the new Netflix show “White Lines,” which debuted on May 15. That earned the third-place spot in the popularity ranking this week, behind the teen drama “Riverdale.”

After many weeks in first place and a spot in second place last week, the Netflix show “Outer Banks” has fallen to fourth. And Ryan Murphy’s expensive, relatively new show “Hollywood” fell out of the Top 10 ranking entirely, while the nearly two-months-old “Ozark” held on at number seven.

Read on for the Top 10 shows list.