“Who Killed Sara?” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This Mexican crime series, titled “¿Quién mató a Sara?” in Spanish, is a Netflix Original that follows a man seeking his sister’s killer after he was framed for her murder. The ending leaves viewers with many unanswered questions, but thankfully it’s been renewed for a second season, due out in May.

Behind “Who Killed Sara?” comes another Netflix Original, a Sherlock Holmes series called “The Irregulars.” The British crime drama focuses on a group of teens hired by Dr. Watson to solve supernatural crimes in Victorian London. In third place is “Ginny & Georgia,” which took the top spot for most of March.

Other Netflix Originals at the top of the ranking include the fifth season of the baking show “Nailed It!” There’s also “Country Comfort” and “The One,” both of which appeared in last week’s ranking as well.

Shows geared toward young audiences make up the top non-Netflix offerings, including the animated “CoComelon” and “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir” and Nickelodeon live action favorites “iCarly” and “Big Time Rush.”

