The 10 Most Popular Things On Netflix Right Now (3/2/20)

Netflix A scene from "The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez" on Netflix.

At the end of February, Netflix added a feature called “Top 10 in the U.S. Today.” The exact methodology remains unclear. But since Netflix has developed a reputation for not sharing viewership data, these rankings offer a rare glimpse into what subscribers are actually watching.

And, at the moment, the most popular thing on the service is the true-crime documentary series “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez.” (Starting today, each week HuffPost will share the weekend top 10 from Netflix so you can know which series people are talking about and what to watch next.)

The Netflix Original, which debuted on Feb. 26, focuses on the 2013 death of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez. His mother and her boyfriend abused him over an extended period and ultimately caused his death. You can watch the trailer below.

Read on for the full top 10 list below

1. “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez” (Docu-series)

2. “Love Is Blind” (Reality Show)

3. “The Angry Birds Movie 2” (Movie)

4. “I Am Not Okay With This” (Show)

5. “Altered Carbon” (Show)

6. “Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back” (Movie)

7. “All The Bright Places” (Movie)

8. “Locke & Key” (Show)

9. “Narcos: Mexico” (Show)