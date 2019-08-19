Americans' Favorite Potato Dishes, Revealed

It’s no secret Americans really like potatoes. The starchy plant is by far the most commonly consumed vegetable in the U.S.

But what’s the most popular way to consume potatoes? The answer is, unsurprisingly, in french fry form.

In honor of National Potato Day, DoorDash analyzed its order data to find the most popular potato-based dishes in the U.S.

Annabelle Breakey via Getty Images French fries are the most popular potato food items in the U.S., according to DoorDash.

According to the delivery service’s analysis, 69 percent of potato dishes ordered in the U.S. this year have been french fries ― making them the No. 1 pick in the spud rankings. As for Americans’ favorite kind of fries, the traditional french fry dominates, followed by waffle fries.

Most Popular Potato Orders In The U.S. In 2019

French fries Hash browns Waffle fries Mashed potatoes Potato salad Tater tots Baked potato Potato skins Home fries Loaded tater tots

DoorDash’s 2019 rankings are based on all potato dish orders placed with the service from January to July. A representative for the company told HuffPost there were 4.4 million orders in that time period.

The data also showed that traditional fries beat hash browns and home fries in terms of potato items ordered at breakfast time. Still, hash browns were the second most popular spud dish for breakfast and overall, making up 18 percent of all potato orders.

Other top potato dishes include mashed potatoes, potato salad and tater tots.