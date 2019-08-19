Americans' Favorite Potato Dishes, Revealed

It’s no secret Americans really like potatoes. The starchy plant is by far the most commonly consumed vegetable in the U.S.
But what’s the most popular way to consume potatoes? The answer is, unsurprisingly, in french fry form.
In honor of National Potato Day, DoorDash analyzed its order data to find the most popular potato-based dishes in the U.S.
According to the delivery service’s analysis, 69 percent of potato dishes ordered in the U.S. this year have been french fries ― making them the No. 1 pick in the spud rankings. As for Americans’ favorite kind of fries, the traditional french fry dominates, followed by waffle fries.
Most Popular Potato Orders In The U.S. In 2019
- French fries
- Hash browns
- Waffle fries
- Mashed potatoes
- Potato salad
- Tater tots
- Baked potato
- Potato skins
- Home fries
- Loaded tater tots
DoorDash’s 2019 rankings are based on all potato dish orders placed with the service from January to July. A representative for the company told HuffPost there were 4.4 million orders in that time period.
The data also showed that traditional fries beat hash browns and home fries in terms of potato items ordered at breakfast time. Still, hash browns were the second most popular spud dish for breakfast and overall, making up 18 percent of all potato orders.
Other top potato dishes include mashed potatoes, potato salad and tater tots.
And as for accouterments, cheese sauce was the most popular condiment for potato orders in both 2018 and 2019. Ketchup rose from No. 4 in 2018 to No. 2 in 2019 ― a 3,433 percent increase, according to DoorDash.