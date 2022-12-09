Need A Gift? Check Out The 26 Most Popular Products That Readers Loved In 2022

These best-selling products were loved by readers like you, and they’re worth shopping before the year ends.

The <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=638fa699e4b0411f9e7d0681&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Frevlon-one-step-volumizer-original-1-0-hair-dryer-and-hot-air-brush-blue%2F-%2FA-76431629" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Revlon One-step volumizer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638fa699e4b0411f9e7d0681" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=638fa699e4b0411f9e7d0681&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Frevlon-one-step-volumizer-original-1-0-hair-dryer-and-hot-air-brush-blue%2F-%2FA-76431629" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Revlon One-step volumizer</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07XXPHQZK?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=638fa699e4b0411f9e7d0681%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Laneige lip sleeping mask" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638fa699e4b0411f9e7d0681" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07XXPHQZK?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=638fa699e4b0411f9e7d0681%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Laneige lip sleeping mask</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/wowshow-Thick-Earrings-Howllow-Plated/dp/B081G7HCGG?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=638fa699e4b0411f9e7d0681%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Wowshow thick earrings" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638fa699e4b0411f9e7d0681" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/wowshow-Thick-Earrings-Howllow-Plated/dp/B081G7HCGG?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=638fa699e4b0411f9e7d0681%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Wowshow thick earrings</a> and <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=638fa699e4b0411f9e7d0681&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-airpods-true-wireless-bluetooth-headphones-2nd-generation-with-charging-case%2F-%2FA-54191097" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple AirPods" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638fa699e4b0411f9e7d0681" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=638fa699e4b0411f9e7d0681&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-airpods-true-wireless-bluetooth-headphones-2nd-generation-with-charging-case%2F-%2FA-54191097" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Apple AirPods</a>
The HuffPost Shopping team spent 2022 sharing the coolest products with our readers, including splurge-worthy skincare, incredible sales, travel essentials, style trends, kitchen accessories and more.

Through all the thorough reviews, expert-recommended items and thoughtful curation, there were certain products that were overwhelmingly loved by HuffPost readers. Standouts included a mix of tried-and-true items from well-known brands like Apple and Revlon and highly rated products from smaller brands like Quince and Bugaboo.

With the year winding down and Christmas only a few weeks away, we thought putting a list together of some of these top-selling items would help in your holiday gifting journey. Check them out below and remember to keep the delivery dates in mind on each product page to ensure they will arrive on time.

1
Amazon
Apple AirPods
If one thing is for certain, it's that HuffPost readers love wireless listening — especially with Apple AirPods. With the second-generation AirPods, they can enjoy five hours of listening per charge and 24 hours when recharging with the included compact charging case. They can also get easy access to Siri by simply saying, “Hey Siri.” The third-generation AirPods have an improved design and offer a more secure fit in the ears, along with up to 30 hours of listening time.
Second generation: $119.99 at TargetThird generation: $159.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pros (second generation)
Readers also loved a more premium listening experience in the form of Apple's AirPods Pro. These sweat-resistant and Siri-responsive earbuds have over 21,000 ratings on Amazon for a score of 4.8 out of 5. They offer active noise cancellation to smartly detect and block outside noise during listening. They're also equipped with tapered silicone tips that come in three different sizes for a comfortable and customizable fit.
$229.at Amazon
3
Amazon
A pair of everyday hoop earrings
Shopping writer Griffin Wynne wrote about their favorite pair of chunky hoop earrings earlier this year. They were a hit with our readers and we're certain they will be for the accessories fans in your life, too. These subtle earrings come in silver, rose gold and gold and are available in diameters of 25, 30, 40 and 50 millimeters.
$13.99 at Amazon
4
Target
Revlon One-Step volumizer hot air brush
Based on the popularity of this multifunctional tool, minimizing hair-styling time in the morning was a top priority for readers. This versatile brush dries, styles and adds volume to hair all at the same time. With three heat/speed settings and a unique non-detachable oval shape, it promises to reduce frizz by 30% (and consequently make mornings 100% less stressful).
$32.49 at Target$38.98+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
A set of ultra-soft bamboo sheets
For fans of affordable luxury, this bamboo sheet is the perfect gift. I reviewed these sheets this past summer and they are worthy of the attention our readers gave them. They have over 129,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, are made of a cozy bamboo fabric blended with microfibers and are equipped with moisture-wicking technology. They even have deep, elastic pockets so no one has to worry about their fitted sheet snapping off the mattress in the middle of the night. The set is available in multiple colors, including lavender, burnt orange, olive green, rose gold and emerald green.
$27.95+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A portable car jump starter
Our readers prioritize being prepared, as evidenced by the positive response to our coverage of the Halo portable car jump starter. Not only can it revive a full-sized car or SUV with the included mini jumper cables, but it also has a bright built-in floodlight in case your loved one is stuck at night on a dark road, plus additional USB ports to charge their other electronics. It comes in multiple colors, including rose gold, navy blue, mint green, black, camo, silver and gold marble.
$89.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A pair of super-comfortable walking shoes
In January, I wrote about my all-time favorite walking shoes, and it deeply resonated with comfort-seeking readers. These supportive sneakers are incredibly lightweight, easy to put on and come in a variety of colors, including white, black, blue, purple, red and gray. They make the perfect fashion accessory for anyone you know who could use a little foot hug on long work days.
$42.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Essence Lash Princess false lash effect mascara
Having embarrassingly subtle — and basically nonexistent — eyelashes was something our readers could relate to, but this super affordable mascara creates the illusion of having long, full ones. The Essence Lash Princess false lash effect mascara came expert-recommended and picks up every lash, giving dramatic volume and intense color without clumping.
$4.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A walking desk treadmill
Senior wellness and travel editor Lindsay Holmes couldn't get enough of this desk treadmill and wrote all about using it this past summer. Improve the at-home work setup of your favorite pal by gifting them one (the addition of a standing desk, which Holmes added to her own setup, make for a really impressive gift). The Walking Pad easily folds in half and comes with wheels, making storage a breeze.
$499 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Isntree hyaluronic acid watery sun gel
Hot summer days are behind us, but experts recommend wearing sun protection year-round. That's where this SPF 50 sun gel from Korean skincare brand Isntree comes in handy, thanks to senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe's informative review. Treat your favorite skincare fanatic to a bottle as a stocking stuffer this year.
$26.45 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A portable neck fan
If your recipient is anything like me and finds themselves sweating underneath their many winter layers (or they live with someone who constantly has high heat on in their home), they will definitely appreciate this reader-favorite neck fan which was a huge hit during the summer. Since it’s bladeless and wireless, they don’t have to deal with any annoying cords that would get in the way or tangle in their hair. It comes in green, yellow, gray, dark blue and pink.
$23.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
Laneige lip sleeping mask
During the Amazon Prime Early Access event, the stocking stuffer-friendly Laneige lip sleeping mask was a top seller, and for good reason. It creates a seal on the lips and lets the product’s hydrating ingredients soak in while the wearing is catching 40 winks.
$22.03 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A pair of motion sickness glasses
For the frequent traveler on your list, these funny-looking motion sickness glasses heavily praised by shopping writer Tessa Flores make a unique, functional gift.
$13.68 at Amazon
14
Quince
Quince shrunken cashmere sweatshirt
Winter is time for your loved ones to put away their short sleeve tops and replace them with cozy cashmere sweaters. Uribe loves wearing cashmere from fall to spring and her list of actually affordable cashmere sweaters includes this model from Quince. It comes in many colors, including green, red, mustard yellow, ivory and black.
$69.90 at Quince
15
Amazon
A self-cleaning slicker pet brush
For the pet parents you cherish dearly, this highly rated slicker brush will make grooming days so much easier. Our readers grabbed a lot of them when it was on sale at the beginning of this year. It has short wires that sit close together in order to remove matted clumps of hair and fur without scratching a pet’s skin.
$15.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
An affordable iPhone charger
When in doubt, get the Apple loyalist on your list an extra phone charger — especially if they're prone to losing theirs. Wynne created a neat roundup of the best affordable off-brand chargers and this fast-charging option made the list.
$14.99 at Amazon
17
Sephora
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LED mask
Though it looks like something out of a sci-fi movie, this techy beauty gadget is indeed worth the eye-popping price tag, according to Uribe's thorough review. It's beloved by celebrities and uses LED lights over the entire face to target the look of wrinkles and breakouts. It comes with everything a beauty fanatic or skincare beginner needs to get started, including a user manual, USB charging cord, a detachable and adjustable head strap and a storage bag.
$435 at Sephora
18
Amazon
JLab Go Air Pop wireless earbuds
Wireless listening is a popular activity amongst our readers and these budget-friendly earbuds proved to be a crowd favorite. With over 32 hours of total listening time (including the charge from the earbuds and the charging case) and a dual connect feature that lets them listen to both buds at the same time or one by itself, these earbuds are an affordable option for music lovers, podcast fans and call-takers. They come in colors like slate blue, black, lilac, red and teal.
$24.69 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A pair of cloud slides
Two common themes our readers love are comfort and footwear, and when you combine the two, greatness happens. That was definitely the case when we shared the deets on these cloud slides, which had a long run on TikTok. They’re unisex but listed in both women’s and men’s sizes (up to 14 1/2 and 12 1/2, respectively). They have a simple look similar to pool slides, and come in a variety of fun hues and basic neutrals including pale pink, olive green, orange, yellow, blue, leopard print, white and light brown.
$24.99 at Amazon
20
Amazon
Bio-Oil body lotion
Our readers were excited to see Bio-Oil come out with its new body lotion, which in addition to hyaluronic acid and vitamin E also contains other nourishing ingredients including shea, jojoba, and rosehip oils. Add a few bottles to the stockings above your fireplace or wrap them up and give them to your skincare-loving friends.
$11.99+ at Amazon
21
Amazon
A pair of tall person-friendly joggers
As a tall person, it's incredibly difficult to find women's sweatpants and joggers that are long enough to cover my entire leg, so I definitely feel the pain of tall men who struggle to find joggers that fit them. This pair on Amazon made it into my roundup of tall and long leg-friendly men's joggers and we're bring them back just in time for the holidays. They come in 32-inch, 34-inch, 36-inch and 38-inch inseams and in sizes S-3XL and in colors like black, dark gray, light gray, navy blue and burgundy.
$32.99+ at Amazon
22
Amazon
ColorCoral cleaning gel
Our readers who work from home found a lot of use for this universal dust cleaner. The yellow cleaning gel gets in the nooks and crannies of your WFH buddy's keyboard and other items around their house (or in their car) to retrieve dust, crumbs and dirt.
$10.49 at Amazon
23
Walmart
An air fryer from Drew Barrymore's kitchen line
This past spring, Wynne put our readers onto Drew Barrymore's Walmart-exclusive kitchen line appropriately named "Beautiful," and they were seriously into the colorful appliances, cookware and tools. One popular item from the line was the 6-quart air fryer, which can air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate up to 5 pounds of food at a time and has an automatic shutoff feature.
$69 at Walmart
24
Nordstrom
Bugaboo Stardust playpen
Parents will rejoice when they unwrap this compact playpen on Christmas Day. Our coverage of Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale included an array of must-have items, including the Bugaboo Stardust playpen, which Shopping's managing editor Emily Ruane owns and relies on for travel. It has mesh walls and a padded covered mattress, and folds up seamlessly for convenient storage.
$339 at Nordstrom
25
Amazon
A pair of fleece-lined slipper socks
If you're planning on buying socks this year for your friend with literal cold feet, these fleece-lined slipper socks are a stylish and comfy choice. I love breaking mine out every winter and wrote about how gift-worthy they are a few months ago. They have rubber grips on the bottom to keep them from sliding around and come in a ton of colors, including green, black, blue, red, pink, purple and gray.
$12.99 at Amazon
26
Bona Fide Masks
A Powecom KN95 mask
And last but certainly not least is an item from our third most-read story this year about where to buy N95 and KN95 masks that aren't counterfeit. Readers flocked to NIOSH- and FDA-approved face gear, including this mask from Powecom. As COVID variants and the flu follow us into winter, it's never a bad idea to stuff a few extra masks into stockings this year.
$12+ at Bona Fide Masks

