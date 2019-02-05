HuffPost Finds

The Most Popular Sex Toys, According To The City You Live In

Just how sexy is your city?

We all like to let our freak flag fly, but it seems some cities have theirs hoisted higher than others. Lovehoney, the popular sex toy retailer, just launched an interactive sex map of United States that shares the sexy secrets of 250 cities including their preferred sex toy, role-play scenario, and top-selling products.

According to the Lovehoney Sex Map, the “Sexiest City in America” is Morgantown, West Virginia which ranked number one in multiple categories including vibrators, butt plugs, and bondage. Boulder, Colorado and Salt Lake City, Utah were runners-up, with a fetish for raspberry flavored lube and fantasies of french-maid and butler roleplay.

We’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite cities with their sexy ranking and one of their most purchased products. Scroll below to see to see some of the most purchased sex toys in certain cities or head over to the Lovehoney Sex Map to find out just how sexy your city is.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Ranked 6th: Atlanta, Georgia
Bondage Boutique Black Bound to Please Under Mattress Restraint
Ranked 11th: Miami, Florida
Lifelike Lover Classic Realistic Dildo Vibrator 6 Inch
Ranked 33rd: Seattle, Washington
Sliquid H2O Original Water-Based Lubricant
Ranked 93rd: San Francisco, California
Lifelike Lover Classic Realistic Dildo 6 Inch
Ranked 174th: Chicago, Illinois
Lovehoney Bionic Bullet 5 Function Vibrating Cock Ring
Ranked 178th: Houston, Texas
Lovehoney Mega Mighty 3 Extra Inches Clear Penis Extender with Ball Loop
Ranked 195th: Dallas, Texas
Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couple's Sex Toy Kit (11 Piece)
Ranked 220th: Memphis, Tennessee
Lovehoney Jessica Rabbit 10 Function Rabbit Vibrator
Ranked 237th: Los Angeles, California
Lovehoney Dream Bullet 10 Function Bullet Vibrator
Ranked 248th: New York, New York
Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl Rechargeable G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator

Don’t see your city? Check out the Lovehoney Sex Map.

