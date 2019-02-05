The Most Popular Sex Toys, According To The City You Live In

We all like to let our freak flag fly, but it seems some cities have theirs hoisted higher than others. Lovehoney, the popular sex toy retailer, just launched an interactive sex map of United States that shares the sexy secrets of 250 cities including their preferred sex toy, role-play scenario, and top-selling products.

Lovehoney

According to the Lovehoney Sex Map, the “Sexiest City in America” is Morgantown, West Virginia which ranked number one in multiple categories including vibrators, butt plugs, and bondage. Boulder, Colorado and Salt Lake City, Utah were runners-up, with a fetish for raspberry flavored lube and fantasies of french-maid and butler roleplay.

We’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite cities with their sexy ranking and one of their most purchased products. Scroll below to see to see some of the most purchased sex toys in certain cities or head over to the Lovehoney Sex Map to find out just how sexy your city is.