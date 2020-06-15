David Moir/Netflix Miles Heizer, Christian Navarro and Alisha Boe in "13 Reasons Why"

“13 Reasons Why” is the most popular show on Netflix for the second week in a row, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The popular show concludes with its fourth season. “13 Reasons Why” focuses on high schoolers who have to reckon with the deaths of multiple friends. The show has created much controversy over the years, with critics accusing it of glorifying suicide to a young audience.

The more innocuous teen sitcom “Alexa & Katie” earned the second-place spot. That show tells the story of two high school best friends who get into hijinks together, even as one of them battles cancer.

Steve Carell’s comedy “Space Force” fell to third after occupying the first and second place spots in previous weeks. The animated comedy “F is for Family” debuted right behind in fourth place. You can read more about “F is for Family” in my roundup of the best shows on Netflix this June.

