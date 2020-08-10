“The Umbrella Academy” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The Netflix Original is also the service’s most popular offering regardless of format. This is the second week in a row the show has achieved both of these statuses.
The second season of this Netflix Original debuted on July 31. This comic book adaptation has an “X-Men” vibe as it tells the story of young, misfit superheroes who band together to fight ambitious villains.
Three other Netflix Originals made the top five: “World’s Most Wanted,” “The Seven Deadly Sins” and “Wizards: Tales of Arcadia.” The 10th season of “Shameless” nabbed the fourth-place spot after being in second last week.
One other notable addition: The Netflix Original “Immigration Nation” made ninth place. I wrote about this docuseries in my best Netflix shows of August round-up.
Read on for the latest top 10 shows list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.