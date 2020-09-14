“Away” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The Netflix Original is also the service’s most popular offering regardless of format. This is the second week in a row the show has held both distinctions.
The space thriller stars Hilary Swank as she leads a crew of astronauts to Mars.
“Cobra Kai,” another Netflix Original, spent another week in second place. The continuation of “The Karate Kid” movie has been popular on the service since it joined in August.
A new Netflix Original called “Get Organized with the Home Edit” placed third. That’s a tidying show that features celebrity guests such as Reese Witherspoon.
Older shows, such as “Sister, Sister” and “The Office,” also continue to place in the ranking. The 2000s sitcom “Girlfriends,” which stars Tracee Ellis Ross, was fourth.
A couple of other Netflix Originals, “Julie and the Phantoms” and “Lucifer,” also made the list.
Read on for the full Top 10 list of shows.