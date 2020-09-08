“Away” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The Netflix Original is also the service’s most popular offering regardless of format.

The series stars Hilary Swank as the leader of a space mission to Mars. She must leave her family behind on earth as she risks going where no human has ever gone.

“Cobra Kai,” another Netflix Original, fell from first place to second this week. That show continues the plot from the 1984 movie “The Karate Kid,” but with a bit of a role reversal for the two main characters now that they’re older.

Netflix Josh Charles and Hilary Swank in "Away" on Netflix.

“Sister, Sister” joined the service on Sept. 1. The 1990s sitcom, which starred Tia and Tamera Mowry, is at fourth place in the popularity ranking.

Four other Netflix Originals made it into the top 10: “Chef’s Table: BBQ,” “Lucifer,” “The Umbrella Academy” and “Young Wallander.” I’m surprised “Young Wallander” didn’t debut higher as that’s a grisly European detective show that’s related to an already popular grisly European detective show (“Wallander”), but with younger actors. Maybe the true key to popularity would be to create a shared universe among “Young Wallander,” “Young Sheldon” and “The Young Pope.”

Read on for the full top-10 shows list.