“Behind Her Eyes” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new Netflix Original is a supernatural, psychological thriller about a single mother who has an affair with her boss and his wife. Everyone in the love triangle is hiding something, and the show reveals multiple twists throughout the series. “Behind Her Eyes” comes from the United Kingdom and is based on a 2017 novel of the same name.

Two non-Netflix shows nabbed the second and third spots: “Good Girls” and “iCarly,” respectively.

“Good Girls” is an NBC drama about three middle-class women who desperately need money due to various flaws in contemporary capitalism, and so they turn to a life of crime. They get in over their heads and resort to becoming professional criminals in order to survive.

And “iCarly” is a Nickelodeon show that ran from 2007 to 2012 about a young girl who stumbles into online viral success.

Netflix/"Behind Her Eyes" "Behind Her Eyes" on Netflix.

Other Netflix Originals in the top 10 include “Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel,” “Firefly Lane,” “Tribes of Europa,” “The Crew” and “Bridgerton.”

“Bridgerton” has consistently been in the ranking since its late December debut. It likely got a boost this week after star Regé-Jean Page hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

Read on for the full top 10 list.