“Bridgerton” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The show is also the most popular offering on Netflix, regardless of format.
Shonda Rhimes executive produced the Netflix Original show as the first project in her $150 million deal with the service. The show focuses on young rich people living in 1800s England.
Since its debut in late December, the show has oscillated between first and second place, swapping spots with “Cobra Kai,” which fell to second this week.
The third season of “Cobra Kai,” which recently debuted, is the first as a Netflix Original, while the first two seasons debuted with YouTube. The series focuses “The Karate Kid” film franchise characters as adults trying to reset their lives.
Other Netflix Originals in the top 10 include “Lupin,” “Surviving Death,” “History of Swear Words,” “Gabby’s Dollhouse” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”
Notably, “The Queen’s Gambit” and “The Crown” didn’t make the list for the first time in months. “The Queen’s Gambit” debuted all the way back in October, and I’m pretty sure it hadn’t left the top 10 since.
Marin Scorsese’s new documentary with Fran Lebowitz did not make the ranking, but you should still check out “Pretend It’s a City.”
For what feels like the millionth time, the kids’ show “CoComelon” made the list again.
Read on for the full top 10 list.