Shonda Rhimes executive produced the Netflix Original show as the first project in her $150 million deal with the service. The show focuses on young rich people living in 1800s England.

Since its debut in late December, the show has oscillated between first and second place, swapping spots with “Cobra Kai,” which fell to second this week.

The third season of “Cobra Kai,” which recently debuted, is the first as a Netflix Original, while the first two seasons debuted with YouTube. The series focuses “The Karate Kid” film franchise characters as adults trying to reset their lives.