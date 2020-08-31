The show is a continuation of the storyline of the 1984 movie “The Karate Kid.” Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles as rivals, but this time around, Zabka’s character is the underdog and Macchio’s is kind of a jerk.

The show was originally a YouTube Original, but Netflix acquired the rights and plans to release more episodes next year.

Netflix also acquired the show “Lucifer” from Fox and debuted new episodes earlier this month. That show, about the devil living in Los Angeles, was the most popular show on Netflix last week and is No. 2 this time around.