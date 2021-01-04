“Cobra Kai” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The show is also the most popular offering on Netflix, regardless of format.

The latest season of “Cobra Kai” is the first to debut on Netflix. The show’s first two seasons premiered with YouTube Red (later called Premium) but are now on Netflix. The series focuses on the surviving central characters of the 1984 film “The Karate Kid,” but as adults. The hero and villain roles have also blurred, as the original underdog became a bully in success and the thwarted jerk became humbled and depressed.

The new show “Bridgerton” earned second place. The series is Shonda Rhimes’ first project with Netflix. “Bridgerton” focuses on wealthy siblings living in early 1800s England. The show is similar to “Gossip Girl” (which left the service at the end of 2020) but set in a different era.

Tina Rowden/Netflix "Cobra Kai" on Netflix.

Other Netflix Originals in the top 10 include “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Virgin River,” “Best Leftovers Ever!”, “Monarca” and “The Crown.”

“The Queen’s Gambit” has been in or near the top five since it debuted all the way back in October. “The Crown” barely made it into the top 10 this week, but has similarly done well as it’s had a consistent spot in the ranking since its third season debut in mid-November.

And to mention one other consistent performer ― “CoComelon,” an animated kids show, yet again made the list, as it did for much of 2020. “CoComelon” and “The Office” were on the list more than any other show during 2020, despite not being Netflix Originals. With “The Office” leaving Netflix earlier this week, “CoComelon” is now alone in being a non-Original series Netflix can seemingly count on being massively popular each week.

Read on for the full top 10 list.