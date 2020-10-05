“Emily in Paris” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Lily Collins stars in this new Netflix Original created by Darren Star, the person behind previous hits such as “Sex and the City” and “Younger.” In the new show, a woman named Emily moves from Chicago to Paris for a job and quickly decides that her life in Chicago was terrible compared with Parisian glamour. As a Chicagoan, I take offense.

“Emily in Paris” got a 77% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Original, “Ratched,” fell to third place from first this week. That show stars Sarah Paulson as the character Nurse Ratched from the 1962 novel “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

Stephanie Branchu/Netflix Samuel Arnold and Lily Collins in "Emily in Paris" on Netflix.

Three other Netflix Orignals made the Top 10, with “Cobra Kai,” “Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous” and “The Great British Baking Show” in the last four places, respectively.

The final season of “Schitt’s Creek” earned second. No surprise, as that season won nine Emmys last month.

And the children’s show “Cocomelon” got the fifth-place spot. That show has been in the Top 10 for weeks now, so I guess that’s a hit with the kids.

Read on for the full Top 10 list of shows.