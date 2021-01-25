“Fate: The Winx Saga” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The new Netflix Original is also the most popular offering on the service regardless of format.

This new drama series tells the story of magical teens who go to a Hogwarts-esque magic school. It’s based on an animated Nickelodeon show called “Winx Club.” While the original show aimed at a younger audience with vibrant, cartoonish colors, this looks more like one of those semi-dark YA shows on The CW.

Recent Netflix hits “Bridgerton” and “Night Stalker” fell to second and third in the ranking, respectively. The sexy comedic drama “Bridgerton” has been near the top of the charts since its debut in late December, while the true-crime docuseries “Night Stalker” just debuted last week.

Jonathan Hession/Netflix "Fate: The Winx Saga" on Netflix.

Other Netflix Originals in the top 10 include “Bling Empire,” “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” and “Spycraft.”

The Netflix hit “Cobra Kai” fell out of the top 10, having held a spot there since its debut on Jan. 1.

But the bigger news is that the animated kids’ show “CoComelon” dropped out of the top 10. The show has been a mainstay in the ranking since it joined the service last spring. I imagine it will return to the top 10, but it’s nice to see other shows get a chance in the meantime.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Ji Sub Jeong/HuffPost