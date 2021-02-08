“Firefly Lane” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The show is also the most popular offering on Netflix regardless of format.
The new Netflix Original stars Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl and is based on a 2008 novel of the same name. The story focuses on two best friends over 30 years.
“Firefly Lane” has a 58 on the review aggregator Metacritic, which certainly is not great, but not particularly bad, either.
The third season of “The Sinner” earned the second-place spot. That’s a USA Network anthology series starring Bill Pullman as a police detective investigating different murders. This season also stars Matt Bomer.
Other Netflix Originals in the top 10 include “Bridgerton,” “Go, Dog. Go!” “Invisible City” and “Fate: The Winx Saga.”
Two weeks ago, “CoComelon” fell out of the top 10 for the first time in roughly half a year. Last week, the animated kids’ show came back with a vengeance and earned the sixth-place spot. This week, it made fourth. “CoComelon” has quietly become Netflix’s most important offering, which may be a canary in the coal mine signal about how weak the streaming service’s release slate has been lately.
