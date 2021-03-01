The new coming-of-age comedic drama tells the story of a young single mother raising two children with different fathers. One of the children, Ginny, is mixed race. (The mother is white.) The daughter struggles with finding her identity while going through the trials of high school.

A new Netflix docu-series called “Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan” earned the second-place spot. That show combines a narrative about 16th-century wars in Japan along with battle re-enactments.

And the Netflix Original “Behind Her Eyes” fell from first to third place this week. That’s a psychological thriller about a love triangle between a married couple and a recent employee of the husband.