“Ginny & Georgia” is the most popular show on Netflix for the second week in a row, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The show is also the most popular offering on Netflix, regardless of format.

The Netflix Original comedic drama focuses on a mother-daughter relationship. The core story centers around how the mother is white, young and single, while the daughter is mixed race and searching for her underlying identity. But “Ginny & Georgia” also veers into pulpier storylines instead of letting this just be a character-centric show.

And the new Netflix docu-series “Murder Among the Mormons” placed second. That’s a true-crime story about a string of bombings in Salt Lake City during the mid-1980s. The show examines the role of the Mormon church in these crimes and the related fallout within the local community.

Other Netflix Originals in the top 10 include “Behind Her Eyes,” “Firefly Lane,” “Bridgerton,” “Pokémon Journeys: The Series” and “Pacific Rim: The Black.”

A few non-Netflix shows in the ranking have been there for a while now, including "iCarly," "Good Girls" and the ever-present "CoComelon." Roughly half the list is either young adult or children's content. The other half is soapy and true crime. These categories appear to be the future of Netflix.