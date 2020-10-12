“The Haunting of Bly Manor” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The show is also the most popular offering on the service regardless of format.

The new Netflix Original is the second installment in the “Haunting” anthology series, following “The Haunting of Hill House.” The latest story focuses on a woman tasked with taking care of two children in a fancy but spooky house in the countryside. The new series stars Victoria Pedretti, who also starred in “Hill House” as a different character.

“Bly Manor” earned an 87% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Eike Schroter/Netflix Victoria Pedretti in "The Haunting of Bly Manor" on Netflix.

“Emily in Paris” fell to second after a week in the first place spot. Lily Collins stars in that Netflix Original about a Chicagoan who moves to Paris and learns to hate her Midwestern background. Darren Star, the creator of “Sex and the City” and “Younger,” also created “Emily.”

The show earned a 77% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Other Netflix Originals in the top 10 include “Ratched” in sixth place, “The Great British Baking Show” in eighth, “Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Rio” in ninth and “To the Lake” in tenth.

Read on for the full top 10 list of shows. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.