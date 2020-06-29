Adam Rose/Netflix "Floor Is Lava" on Netflix.

“Floor Is Lava” is the most popular show on Netflix for the second time, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This ridiculous new competition show features contestants playing the childhood game “floor is lava” but on a full-fledged obstacle course akin to “American Ninja Warrior.” If you’re looking for mindless entertainment, you’ll be satisfied here.

Netflix Original shows take up the first six spots in the ranking. After “Floor Is Lava,” the other places in order go to: “The Order,” “Home Game,” “Crazy Delicious,” “Dark” and “13 Reasons Why.”

“The Politician,” which I think is the best show that Netflix has debuted in a while, fell completely out of the ranking this week. The second season only debuted 10 days ago.

Steve Carell’s “Space Force” continues to make the list even after debuting a month ago. His long-gone show “The Office” also makes an appearance in the ranking yet again.

Read on for the top 10 shows list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.