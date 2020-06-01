This new comedy starring Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz and Diana Silvers debuted on May 29. “Space Force” tells the story of a four-star general tasked with creating a space force in Colorado for the United States Armed Forces. Greg Daniels (“The Office,” “Parks and Recreation”) co-created the show with Carell.

Reviews have generally been middling to bad for “Space Force,” but my impression is most people are grading this on a curve with the high expectations for Carell and Daniels collaborating again.

I wrote more about the show in last weekend’s Streamline newsletter and roundup of shows to watch on Netflix in May.

Following last week when the questionably accurate show “History 101” held a high position in third place (this week it’s at seven), the series “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” earned second place. Shaky reviews have more or less deemed this a Wikipedia-level telling of Epstein’s life and crimes. Continue to be skeptical of documentaries on Netflix.

