“Lucifer” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The Netflix Original is also the most popular offering on Netflix, regardless of format.
The show is about the devil living in contemporary Los Angeles (the City of Angels). It ran on Fox for three seasons before its cancellation in 2018. Netflix then saved the show and has renewed it through an upcoming sixth season. The service just added the first half of the fifth season.
“The Umbrella Academy” grabbed the second-place spot. That’s been near the top of the rankings since the second season debuted on July 31.
Two new Netflix Originals, “Hoops” and “High Score,” both made it to the top five. You can read more about those shows in my weekly round-up of what to watch on Netflix.
After a few weeks off the list, “The Office” is back in the top 10. Netflix subscribers just can’t quit watching that show. Maybe it’s for the best the show will depart in 2021.
Read on for the latest top 10 shows list.