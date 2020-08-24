“Lucifer” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The Netflix Original is also the most popular offering on Netflix, regardless of format.

The show is about the devil living in contemporary Los Angeles (the City of Angels). It ran on Fox for three seasons before its cancellation in 2018. Netflix then saved the show and has renewed it through an upcoming sixth season. The service just added the first half of the fifth season.