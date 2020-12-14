“Manhunt: Deadly Games” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The latest season of the anthology series focuses on the 1996 Centennial Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta. This show is the second major adaptation of these events in recent years, following the 2019 Clint Eastwood film “Richard Jewell.”

For reference, the first season of “Manhunt” focused on the Unabomber.

The series didn’t earn much critical attention when it debuted in February on Spectrum’s on-demand platform, but the reviews it did garner were generally positive.

Lewis Jacobs/CBS "Manhunt: Deadly Games" on Netflix.

Netflix Originals fill out the rest of the top five, with “Virgin River,” “Big Mouth,” “Selena: The Series” and “The Queen’s Gambit.”

“The Queen’s Gambit” has been near the top of the ranking since its debut in late October and is now easily one of Netflix’s most popular offerings of the entire year.

“CoComelon” and “The Office” made the top 10 yet again. “The Office” leaves the subscription service on Dec. 31, so subscribers have only a couple more weeks to watch the popular show on Netflix.

