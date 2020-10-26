“The Queen’s Gambit” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The show is also the most popular offering on Netflix, regardless of format.
The show, a Netflix Original, debuted on Oct. 23. It follows a young woman who masters chess despite a hard childhood as an orphan. She competes in global tournaments throughout the 1960s and rises through the ranks of the game while battling addictions to drugs and alcohol.
Other new Netflix Originals also performed well on the service. “Barbarians” earned the second-place spot. That’s a German show about barbarian tribes banding together to fight the encroachment of the Roman empire. New episodes of the series “Unsolved Mysteries” claimed the third-place spot.
Netflix doesn’t count this in the “shows” ranking, but new episodes of David Letterman’s interview series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” is the fifth most-watched thing on Netflix, regardless of format.
Netflix hits from earlier in the month fell back a few places. “The Haunting of Bly Manor” placed fourth, while “Emily in Paris” came in seventh.
The Netflix Original “Grand Army” made the list for the first time in fifth place.
And the kids’ show “Cocomelon” appeared on the list yet again at number six. That’s been Netflix’s most consistent hit in the shows category for months now. It consists of only three episodes, so I feel for the parents out there whose kids apparently want to watch those same storylines over and over again.
