The kids’ show “Cocomelon” placed in the top-five yet again. The show has been in this ranking for months. I feel for any parent with a kid who is endlessly watching the three episodes of this show.

The other Netflix Originals in the top-10 are “The Great British Baking Show” at sixth, “Grand Army” at seventh, “Unsolved Mysteries” at eighth and “Emily in Paris” at tenth.