“The Queen’s Gambit” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. This is the second week in a row the show has held the first-place spot.
The Netflix Original tells the fictional story of a woman who bounces between households as an orphan and abuses drugs and alcohol. But she also develops a deep love for chess and devotes her energy to mastering the game. She becomes one of the world’s best players during the 1960s, when few women are playing the game in competitions.
The series stars Anya Taylor-Joy.
“The Haunting of Bly Manor” made the rare move of placing higher in the ranking than the previous week. The Netflix Original horror series had fallen to fourth but placed second this week, likely due to Halloween.
The Netflix Originals “Barbarians” and “Blood of Zeus” placed third and fourth. “Barbarians” is a sword-fighting German show about barbarian tribes banding together to fight the Roman empire. And “Blood of Zeus” is an animated epic about a human child of Zeus fighting alongside spirits and gods.
The kids’ show “Cocomelon” placed in the top-five yet again. The show has been in this ranking for months. I feel for any parent with a kid who is endlessly watching the three episodes of this show.
The other Netflix Originals in the top-10 are “The Great British Baking Show” at sixth, “Grand Army” at seventh, “Unsolved Mysteries” at eighth and “Emily in Paris” at tenth.
Read on for the full top 10 list.