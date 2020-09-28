“Ratched” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The Netflix Original is also the service’s most popular offering regardless of format. This is the second week in a row the show has held both of these distinctions.
Ryan Murphy developed “Ratched,” which is loosely an origin story for the Nurse Ratched character from the 1962 novel “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” The show stars Sarah Paulson and has a similar visual and storytelling aesthetic to Murphy’s “American Horror Story” series, which also featured Paulson.
The show only got a 49 on the review aggregator Metacritic, but “Ratched” seems to have caught on. The success is welcome news for Netflix, given that Murphy’s previous shows for the service ― “Hollywood” and “The Politician” ― didn’t do well in the popularity ranking.
Along with “Ratched,” four of the top five shows are Netflix Originals. From third place to fifth, the shows are: “Jurassic Park Camp Cretaceous,” “Sneakerheads,” and “Cobra Kai.”
The addition of the final season of “The Good Place” got the second-place spot. That show ended in January, which feels like years ago, given that was right before the pandemic enveloped the U.S.
“Schitt’s Creek” made it back into the top 10 following the show’s nine Emmy wins at that recent award show. Netflix plans to add the show’s Emmy-winning final season to the service in October.
