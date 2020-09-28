“Ratched” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The Netflix Original is also the service’s most popular offering regardless of format. This is the second week in a row the show has held both of these distinctions.

Ryan Murphy developed “Ratched,” which is loosely an origin story for the Nurse Ratched character from the 1962 novel “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” The show stars Sarah Paulson and has a similar visual and storytelling aesthetic to Murphy’s “American Horror Story” series, which also featured Paulson.

The show only got a 49 on the review aggregator Metacritic, but “Ratched” seems to have caught on. The success is welcome news for Netflix, given that Murphy’s previous shows for the service ― “Hollywood” and “The Politician” ― didn’t do well in the popularity ranking.