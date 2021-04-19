The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'This Is A Robbery'

“The Baker and the Beauty” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
The ABC rom-com drama is an American adaptation of the Israeli series “Beauty and the Baker,” and as the title suggests, it’s a love story between a man who works at a bakery and a glamorous model. Season 1, which premiered in 2020, officially joined Netflix on April 13.
The second most popular show is a Netflix Original, “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” Jamie Foxx co-created the comedy series and stars as Brian Dixon, a single father whose teenage daughter comes to live with him in Atlanta following the death of her mother. In third place is the new season of “The Circle,” the Netflix competition show in which contestants use a social media app to try to win each other over and receive the highest rating.
Other Netflix shows in the top 10 include the documentary “This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist” and crime dramas “Who Killed Sara?” and “The Serpent.”
Children’s programming makes up the bulk of the non-Netflix content, including Nickelodeon’s “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn” and the animated “CoComelon” and “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.”
Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.