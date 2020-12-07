“Selena: The Series” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The show is also the most popular offering on the service regardless of format.
The new Netflix Original focuses on the life of Selena Quintanilla, who became an international pop star before being murdered at the age of 23. Although the series draws from beloved source material, reviews have not been good. The series currently has a 43% on Rotten Tomatoes.
The new season of “Big Mouth,” which is a Netflix Original that has gotten good reviews, debuted in second place. This fourth season of the animated show focuses on the middle-schoolers going to summer camp and learning about anxiety.
Other Netflix Originals in the top 10 this week include “Virgin River,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Alien Worlds,” “The Crown,” “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” and “Boss Baby: Back in Business.”
Of particular note: the soapy show “Virgin River” fell from first to third this week and “The Queen’s Gambit” held on to a top-five spot yet again.
“CocoMelon” is in the top 10 yet again, while “The Office” fell out. Perhaps the latter will spike before the end of the month as subscribers realize the show is leaving the service on Dec. 31.
