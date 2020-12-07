“Selena: The Series” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The show is also the most popular offering on the service regardless of format.

The new Netflix Original focuses on the life of Selena Quintanilla, who became an international pop star before being murdered at the age of 23. Although the series draws from beloved source material, reviews have not been good. The series currently has a 43% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The new season of “Big Mouth,” which is a Netflix Original that has gotten good reviews, debuted in second place. This fourth season of the animated show focuses on the middle-schoolers going to summer camp and learning about anxiety.