“The Crown” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The show is also the most popular offering on the service regardless of format.

The show earned the top spot after its fourth season debuted just Sunday. It’s not surprising, given that “The Crown” has been one of Netflix’s most popular shows since its debut in 2016. And this season focuses on particularly juicy topics, including the budding relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

“The Crown” unseated “The Queen’s Gambit” from the No. 1 spot. “The Queen’s Gambit,” which focuses on a woman in the 1960s who rises through the international rankings of chess players, had been in first place for three weeks in a row but fell to No. 2.

Des Willie/Netflix "The Crown" on Netflix.

The remaining top nine include three other Netflix Originals: “Trial 4,” “Dash & Lily” and “The Great British Baking Show.” The latter has been in the top 10 for weeks, primarily because it debuts a new episode each week, an uncommon release schedule for Netflix shows.

Perennial top 10 shows “Cocomelon” and “The Office” are on the list yet again. Netflix just renewed the underwhelming Steve Carell show “Space Force” for a second season, clearly hoping that the show someday catches on like “The Office.”

