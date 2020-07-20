“Cursed” is the most popular show on Netflix for the first time, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The Netflix Original is also the service’s most popular offering, regardless of format.
This new show is based on Arthurian legend and tells the story of Nimue, the fabled Lady of the Lake. In the Netflix adaptation, Katherine Langford stars as the sword-wielding Nimue and teams up with a young Arthur to make a quest to Merlin.
Netflix’s addition of the Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance” earned the second spot on the most-popular list. Although not a Netflix Original, Netflix teamed up with ESPN to distribute the project. As a ’90s kid whose family is from Chicago, I thoroughly enjoyed watching Jordan dunk on all his competition over and over again. But I think even non-Chicago Bulls fans will like this.
Zac Efron’s new environmental travel show “Down to Earth with Zac Efron,” fell from second to third in the rankings. And the very bad “Floor is Lava” finally fell out of the ranking. Watch these other Netflix competition shows instead.
For the first time in many weeks, neither “The Office” nor “Avatar: The Last Airbender” made it into the ranking.
Read on for the top 10 shows list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.