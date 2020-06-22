“Floor is Lava” is the most popular show on Netflix for the first time, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The new show is also the most popular offering on Netflix overall, regardless of format.

This Netflix competition show has similarities to “American Ninja Warrior” and “Holey Moley.” “Floor is Lava” has contestants play the childhood game of the same name, which forces players to traverse a space without touching the ground. Except in this version, the contestants must pass through ridiculous obstacles without falling into a bubbling fake lava of sorts.

Four other Netflix Originals fill out the top five: “The Order,” “13 Reasons Why,” “Space Force” and “The Politician.” Of those, “The Order” and “The Politician” just returned for their respective second seasons. I especially recommend the new episodes of “The Politician.”

As almost always, “The Office” also makes the Top 10. That show will leave Netflix at the end of 2020.