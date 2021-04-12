“This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The Netflix docuseries covers the 1990 theft of millions of dollars’ worth of art from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. The four-part project was apparently seven years in the making.

In second and third place are two Netflix Original crime dramas: “Who Killed Sara?” about a man in search of his sister’s killer after he was framed for her murder and “The Serpent,” which tells the story of 1970s serial killer Charles Sobhraj.

Netflix “This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist” on Netflix.

Other Netflix originals in the top 10 include “Ginny & Georgia” and “Family Reunion,” which just got a new season on April 5.

The non-Netflix offerings getting attention have appeared on the top 10 list for several weeks in a row and are geared toward younger viewers ― such as the animated series “CoComelon” and “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir” as well as Nickelodeon’s “Big Time Rush.”

Read on for the full top 10 list.