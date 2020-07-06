Netflix A photo from "Unsolved Mysteries" on Netflix.

“Unsolved Mysteries” is the most popular show on Netflix for the first time, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The show is also the most popular offering on Netflix, regardless of format.

This Netflix Original reboot of the long-running mystery show focuses on, as the name suggests, unsolved mysteries. Each episode tells a different story that typically relates to true crime and the paranormal.

Netflix Originals earned eight of the top 10 spots this week. The only two non-Netflix Originals are the perennial ranking dwellers “The Office” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

New shows “Warrior Nun” and “The Baby-Sitters Club” took the second and third spots. The competition show “Floor Is Lava” fell from first place to fourth.

Also notable is that the docu-series “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” reached the fifth-place spot, likely buoyed by the recent arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell (who blogged for HuffPost in the past).

