“Virgin River” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The show is also the most popular offering on the service regardless of format.

The second season of this soapy love story takes place in an idyllic, heavily forested California town. The show centers around a woman who leaves her life in Los Angeles for a fresh start in this slower-paced, wooded area. Love connections are made and lost.

This relatively low-budget show beat out “The Queen’s Gambit” and “The Crown,” which have topped Netflix rankings for more than a month. Those two shows are now in second and third place, respectively.

Other Netflix Originals in the top 10 this week include “The Boss Baby: Back in Business,” “Sugar Rush: Christmas” and “The Great British Baking Show.”

Yet again, “Cocomelon” and “The Office” also found their way onto the list.

And in what appears to be a new perennial addition, the recently added reality show “Survivor” made the list as well. Netflix only acquired two out of 40 seasons of that show, so the service could theoretically add more seasons over the course of several months to stretch out its popularity. Host Jeff Probst will outlast us all.

Read on for the full top 10 list.