The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Who Killed Sara?'

“Who Killed Sara?” is the most popular show on Netflix for the second week in a row, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The show is also the most popular offering on Netflix, regardless of format.

The Netflix Original crime series is set in Mexico and titled “¿Quién mató a Sara?” in Spanish. With a second season due in May, the show follows a man who was wrongfully framed for his sister’s murder but seeks to find her true killer.

In second is “Worn Stories,” a Netflix docuseries that celebrates the clothes that are special to people and the tales behind them. Next comes the British crime drama “The Irregulars,” which is set in the Sherlock Holmes universe of Victorian London.

Netflix "Worn Stories" on Netflix.

Other Netflix Originals in the top 10 include “The Serpent,” “Ginny & Georgia,” and “Nailed It: Double Trouble!”

As for non-Netflix programs in the rankings, kid-friendly content reigns supreme. Animated series like “CoComelon,” “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir,” and “Rainbow High” appear on the list, as does the Nickelodeon show “Big Time Rush.”

Read on for the full top 10 list.